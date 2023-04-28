WWE releases the lists of wrestlers eligible to be drafted during Smackdown and Raw

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following wrestlers are eligible to be drafted on tonight’s WWE Smackdown.
Becky Lynch
Bianca Belair
Bobby Lashley
Candice LeRae
Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville
Cody Rhodes
“Damage CTRL” Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai
Dexter Lumis
Dolph Ziggler
Drew McIntyre
Edge
“Hit Row” Top Dolla, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, and B-Fab
“Imperium” Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci
Lacey Evans
Matt Riddle
“Maximum Male Models” Mace, Mansour, and Maxxine Dupri
Mustafa Ali
Natalya
Omos (w/MVP)
Shinsuke Nakamura
“The Bloodline” Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa
The Miz
“The O.C.” AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Michin
“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins
“Viking Raiders” Erik, Ivar, and Valhalla
Select NXT Superstars
The following wrestlers are eligible to be drafted on Monday’s WWE Raw.
Akira Tozawa
“Alpha Academy” Otis and Chad Gable
Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo
Asuka
Austin Theory
Baron Corbin
Braun Strowman and Ricochet
Brock Lesnar
Bronson Reed
Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin
Charlotte Flair
Dana Brooke
Elias
Emma
Johnny Gargano
“Judgment Day” Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio
Karrion Kross (w/Scarlett)
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
LA Knight
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez
Nikki Cross
Piper Niven
Rhea Ripley
Rick Boogs
Riddick Moss
Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler
Seth Rollins
Shotzi
Tamina
Tegan Nox
“The Brawling Brutes” Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch
“The LWO” Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Zelina Vega
“The New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods
Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso
Trish Stratus
Xia Li
Select NXT Superstars
Powell’s POV: It’s unclear whether the listed tag team wrestlers can also be drafted individually. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of WWE Smackdown featuring night one of the WWE Draft tonight at 7CT/8ET.
