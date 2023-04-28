WWE releases the lists of wrestlers eligible to be drafted during Smackdown and Raw

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following wrestlers are eligible to be drafted on tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair

Bobby Lashley

Candice LeRae

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

Cody Rhodes

“Damage CTRL” Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai

Dexter Lumis

Dolph Ziggler

Drew McIntyre

Edge

“Hit Row” Top Dolla, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, and B-Fab

“Imperium” Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci

Lacey Evans

Matt Riddle

“Maximum Male Models” Mace, Mansour, and Maxxine Dupri

Mustafa Ali

Natalya

Omos (w/MVP)

Shinsuke Nakamura

“The Bloodline” Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa

The Miz

“The O.C.” AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Michin

“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins

“Viking Raiders” Erik, Ivar, and Valhalla

Select NXT Superstars

The following wrestlers are eligible to be drafted on Monday’s WWE Raw.

Akira Tozawa

“Alpha Academy” Otis and Chad Gable

Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo

Asuka

Austin Theory

Baron Corbin

Braun Strowman and Ricochet

Brock Lesnar

Bronson Reed

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

Charlotte Flair

Dana Brooke

Elias

Emma

Johnny Gargano

“Judgment Day” Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio

Karrion Kross (w/Scarlett)

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

LA Knight

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

Nikki Cross

Piper Niven

Rhea Ripley

Rick Boogs

Riddick Moss

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

Seth Rollins

Shotzi

Tamina

Tegan Nox

“The Brawling Brutes” Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch

“The LWO” Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Zelina Vega

“The New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso

Trish Stratus

Xia Li

Select NXT Superstars

Powell’s POV: It’s unclear whether the listed tag team wrestlers can also be drafted individually. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of WWE Smackdown featuring night one of the WWE Draft tonight at 7CT/8ET.