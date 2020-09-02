Impact Wrestling TV preview: The advertised lineup for Tuesday’s show, Impact 360 theme

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches for Tuesday’s television show.

-“The Motor City Machine Guns” Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley vs. “The Rascalz” Dez and Wentz for the Impact Tag Titles.

-Chris Bey vs. TJP.

-Locker Room Talk with Madison Rayne and guests Kylie Rae and Susie.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Tuesdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between and will focus on the best of Bully Ray in Impact. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available shortly after the show airs. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and my Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review are typically available on Wednesdays, though this week’s audio review was made available last night.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features referee Rob Page discussing the difficulty of reffing tag matches in the modern era, making three counts if a wrestler's shoulders are down even if it wasn't the planned finish, the growth of F1rst Wrestling, and more...