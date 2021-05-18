The Miz reportedly suffered an ACL tear at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Mike “The Miz” Mizanin suffered a left ACL tear during Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com reports that the severity of the tear is unknown and will ultimately determine how long he will be sidelined.
Powell’s POV: A full ACL tear would keep Miz out of action for roughly nine months. The injury occurred when Damian Priest landed on Miz’s knee following a kick from the ropes. Here’s hoping that an MRI reveals good news for Mizanin.
