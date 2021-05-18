What's happening...

The Miz reportedly suffered an ACL tear at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

May 18, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin suffered a left ACL tear during Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com reports that the severity of the tear is unknown and will ultimately determine how long he will be sidelined.

Powell’s POV: A full ACL tear would keep Miz out of action for roughly nine months. The injury occurred when Damian Priest landed on Miz’s knee following a kick from the ropes. Here’s hoping that an MRI reveals good news for Mizanin.

