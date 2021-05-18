The Miz reportedly suffered an ACL tear at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin suffered a left ACL tear during Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com reports that the severity of the tear is unknown and will ultimately determine how long he will be sidelined.

Powell’s POV: A full ACL tear would keep Miz out of action for roughly nine months. The injury occurred when Damian Priest landed on Miz’s knee following a kick from the ropes. Here’s hoping that an MRI reveals good news for Mizanin.