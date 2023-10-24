WWE Raw rating for the show headlined by Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.476 million viewers for USA Network, according to Robert Seidman of Substack.com/@sportstvratings. Viewership was down a tick from last week’s 1.483 million average. Raw delivered a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.44 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw delivered 1.567 million viewers. Hour two had 1.514 million viewers. The third hour had 1.347 million viewers. Raw faced the usual strong competition with Monday Night Football drawing over 19 million viewers on ABC and ESPN, plus the seventh game of the ALCS in MLB delivered 6.711 million viewers for TBS. The October 24, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.641 million viewers and a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic.