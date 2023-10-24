OVW voice Bryan Kennison on the “Wrestlers” series on Netflix, OVW owner Matt Jones, and Al Snow

CategoriesInterview Highlights MISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Bryan Kennison

Host: JP John Poz

Twitter: @TwoManPowerTrip

Website: www.tmptempire.com

Interview available at Tmptow.podomatic.com

On the effect that the “Wrestlers” series on Netflix will have on Ohio Valley Wrestling: “I still don’t think we’ve seen the full effect of what we’re going to see. Because, I mean, it’s barely hasn’t even been out a month yet. Some of the names and people that have reached out, you know, showing support saying they’ve enjoyed the show is really, it’s been mind blowing, it’s been the craziest time for my inbox. I’ll say that. This is our fourth straight week at Davis arena selling out as well, and I don’t see that anytime stopping soon, and no rest for the wicked too on October 21st, already selling out. I mean, Thanksgiving Thunder, tickets are flying off the shelf for that. Like, man, this has been a crazy time for OVW and I honestly don’t think we’ve even really seen half of the mountain we’re climbing.

On the “Wrestlers” series: “I was convinced that when it came out that people were going to think I was just, for lack of a better term, some whiny bitch. In wrestling, you’re supposed to be a strong person, you know like, kid, if you can’t deal with the wolves, you don’t belong in this business. And I do think in watching it back, it showed me, and I guess, and even since then, the way I’ve grown, that it showed me that I guess I did have a strength I didn’t realize. And I think some of that came through. I really wish they would have caught some more of my moments where I really did kind of give it back a little and came up like I had a spine, but yeah, I don’t know. I think it’s relative.

“I think I come off different to everybody. I think some people see me as a great dad. Some people see me as a hard worker. I think the thing with my story, and you’re a storyteller, John, you understand it, that every story, every movie has to have an audience lens, someone that you see the story through their eyes, that’s your character in the story, and that’s how you find yourself in it. And I think a lot of what I was used for was an audience lens, you know, I’m not a wrestler. I’m more potato than man and, you know, I’m still in this world of larger than life people, especially with the relatability of my story with my family and boss, who has production paranoia, doesn’t understand what I’m doing, because they’re not there, but I think that is something everyone can relate to.”

On Al Snow: “I used to host a show with Dance and Stevie J, he and I are actually best friends. Al had killed me in a horror movie years prior. You’ll never be able to find it. It was like some Z-list horror movie. I don’t even know if it actually got released. He killed me in a horror movie, and so I was like, ‘Steve, I’m gonna just reach out and see if he wants to do the show. I’m just going to try.’ And he happened to get back to me. It’s like, ‘yeah, sure. I’ll do the show. What time do you want to do it?’ That’s all right. That’s my whole impression. So he’s like, yeah, we’ll do it. And so we, you know, I told Steve, I got the interview with him. We were on the phone for about two hours, and then afterwards, you know, I kind of texted him as you do, you know, thank you for being on the show. I really appreciate your time. Just something in me. I had that little push. I was like, you know, if you ever need some extra hands or just help or whatever you need, you know, I’d love to come be a part of it. And it just, so he’s, you know, he’s free the next day. So he goes, yeah, why don’t you come by the arena tomorrow? We’ll talk.”

Other topics include breaking into the business, more on the Netflix “Wrestlers” series, OVW, Al Snow, Haley J, Shera, Cash Flo, and more.