OVW owner Matt Jones on saying “wrestling dorks don’t spend money” on the “Wrestlers” series on Netflix, expanding the promotion

Good Karma Wrestling with guest Matt Jones

Hosts: ESPN Chicago's Jonathan Hood, ESPN Milwaukee's Gabe Neitzel, and ESPN West Palm's Brian Rowitz

On the now infamous “wrestling dorks don’t spend money” quote from the “Wrestlers” series on Netflix: “Like a lot of things, you say something and then you say, ‘I wish I would have said that differently.’ Here’s what I meant. What I meant was there’s this indy wrestling fan base online that hates OVW. Not so much OVW but they like this kind of wrestling that we don’t do. Some of them like this very physical death match kind of things, you see that in there. Some of them like wrestling that is about flips and how athletic everyone is. We’re more of a storyline-based wrestling.

“What I was talking about there, I had been asked by one of the directors, ‘Do you have much of an online following out in the world?’ and I basically was like ‘No, wrestling dorks don’t like us and then they don’t spend money.’ But I’m talking about this very small kind of niche of people that don’t even like this show. You know this, wrestling fans like to hate wrestling, it’s like part of their thing. It made it seem like I was talking about all wrestling fans which is stupid because wrestling fans spend a lot of money. Look at WWE, AEW, even things like GCW do a great job, its just we’re different than that and I think what we have to do to make money is get the kind of people that watch WWE, don’t watch indy wrestling but would like the kind of local nature of what we do. That’s what we have to find and that’s a little different than the online wrestling fan base that’s what I was talking about.”

On OVW expanding: “It’s been great for us locally; we have sold out the last few shows that we’ve done. Hopefully that will continue. To expand we need some help. We need either some investment or, potentially, what I would like to see is a television deal that makes sense for us. We need to be on the air, beyond Kentucky. FITE TV is great, it’s still the same premise, you’re still trying to sell ads. We need somebody to help us pay for the rights and expand our viewership. So that’s what I want to see happen.

“We are going to go on tour, trying to figure out what that looks like, part of that is going to depend on if we have a season two and how that works. So still trying to make those decisions. We were #1 on FITE TV last week in viewership, that was never the case before so hopefully it continues. The one thing I’m confident in is that I know Al, Jessie and those guys are going to do a great job with the product. What I have to do is make the right business decisions to really help us take advantage…

“The thing we have to test to be quite frank with you, is can OVW sell tickets on its name outside of Kentucky. We can do it in Kentucky, we can do it in Southern Indiana. But can we do it in Indiana, Illinois, and I don’t know. I hope so but that’s one of those things that you have to try and see before you really know and that’s what I’m trying to figure out what makes sense to do because its still kind of an unknown.”