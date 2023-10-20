Shera on Netflix’s “Wrestlers” series, working with Al Snow, Impact Wrestling and OVW

CategoriesImpact News Interview Highlights NEWS TICKER

On Al Snow: “I love him so much, you know, everything I have because of him, because that’s why there’s so much respect for him, because I will never, never be who I am because without Al Snow. So Al Snow, the idea of wrestling, what I do, I just love to make people believe, because back at home, four billion people watch me, like this is our Indian lion. So every time I do something, I think about that picture. So I want to make them like, because it’s like, this is an Indian lion. This is our wrestler. He looks like a wrestler. When he does something, he believes. And everything in wrestling, you know, it’s, it’s about, the people come to see us. They want to enjoy themselves. They want to just see the exact action, like make sense and not just action. Just don’t just like flying every bit of it. No reason. I’m just sometimes surprised like people give four or five moves. And the big moves and then after the kick out, and if it’s real, it doesn’t ever happen. You know? So that’s how Al and Doug Basham and now we do with them, had a great, great connection. This is how I go deep inside, you know, you know, OVW and without Snow.”

On AEW: ”They reach out to me, uh, two years ago, I was under contract, but like I said, you know, if WWE or AEW or any company or like any other work for out of, out of wrestling, you know, anything’s reach out to me. I want to do it. I want to do the best I can do. If it’s possible, I will work for 16 hours a day. And I can do that because I’ve been waiting for it. I’ve been waiting for three years, four years, putting in all the hard work. And now it’s just maybe it’s time. And then I will do my best to succeed and take that, you know, opportunities.”

On Netflix’s “Wrestlers” series: “It’s pretty exciting. We saw the promo then after that, and pretty much like whole world was talking about us, you know, and OVW and wrestlers. We had huge success. I don’t have words. We didn’t expect that much love from all over, but we made a mark in this wrestling industry, you know, we did a good job, I think.”

On Impact Wrestling and OVW: “Jeff Jarrett really want(ed) (me) to come here to join OVW because, (in) 2012, the company had evolved. They try for five people so that they can come to America and then they can work in OVW and then get more experience. But we didn’t get the visa. So when I came here, finally with TNA that time, 2014, and my English was poor. And after 2018, I reached out to Impact Wrestling and Scott wanted me to come here, I said, ‘why, why you want to send me OVW, I don’t want to go there.’ It’s not about OVW. I just like, don’t like, you know. Louisville, Kentucky that time, like, I don’t know why. So he said, ‘no, I really want you to go there because it’s going to easy for you and you can get more money’, you know, with the, and I have a good relationship with Al Snow. Me and him have always had a really good relationship, you know, and always helped me in many, many ways.”

Other topics include breaking into the business, Netflix’s Wrestlers series, OVW, Al Snow, Impact Wrestling, Jeff Jarrett, Scott D’Amore, Ring Ka King, WWE, NXT, The Performance Center, his WWE release, and more.