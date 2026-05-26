AEW announces a new pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has added a new event to its pay-per-view calendar. AEW Redemption will take place on Sunday, July 26, in Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre. Check out the announcement below or via AEW social media.

Powell’s POV: This likely brings the total number of AEW pay-per-views to ten this year, assuming that All Out, WrestleDream, Full Gear, and Worlds End are still to come. The pay-per-view name is generic, but I like the logo.