AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show, late start time

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Keith Lee vs. Max Caster.

-Leyla Hirsch vs. Red Velvet.

-“House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews vs. Fuego Del Sol and “Bear Country” Bear Bronson and Bear Boulder.

-Darby Allin vs. The Butcher.

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped Wednesday in San Antonio, Texas at Freeman Coliseum. AEW Rampage will air around 10:30CT/11:30ET on TNT following the NCAA basketball game. I will be covering Rampage and hosting the Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review this week while Colin McGuire is on vacation.