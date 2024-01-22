AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Billy Gunn and “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona for the AEW Trios Titles

-Hangman Page vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

-Adam Copeland vs. Minoru Suzuki

-Swerve Strickland vs. Jeff Hardy

-Wardlow vs. Trent Beretta

-‘Timeless’ Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo meet face-to-face

-Sting and Darby Allin speak

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Savannah, Georgia at Enmarket Arena. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).