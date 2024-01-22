AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-Billy Gunn and “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona for the AEW Trios Titles
-Hangman Page vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
-Adam Copeland vs. Minoru Suzuki
-Swerve Strickland vs. Jeff Hardy
-Wardlow vs. Trent Beretta
-‘Timeless’ Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo meet face-to-face
-Sting and Darby Allin speak
Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Savannah, Georgia at Enmarket Arena.
