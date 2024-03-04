03/04 AEW Revolution audio review: Sting and Darby Allin vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Titles in Sting’s final match, Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet), Jake Barnett (@barnettjake), and Will Pruett (@itswilltime)

Jake Barnett, Will Pruett, and Jason Powell review the AEW Revolution pay-per-view: Sting and Darby Allin vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Titles in Sting’s final match, Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship, and more (67:13)…

Click here for the March 4 AEW Revolution audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.