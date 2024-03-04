WWE Raw in San Antonio (reports needed), Pro Wrestling Boom Live, Crowbar, Sarah Stock, Dalton Castle, Glenn Kulka, PJ Black, Ivar, Mandy Leon, Dante Martin, Debra Marshall, Yvon Cormier, Hayabusa, Mike Von Erich, Lance Cade

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from San Antonio, Texas at Frost Bank Center. The show includes Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live today at 1CT/2ET. “Survivor” and “House of Villains” star Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of the AEW Revolution event at PWAudio.net. All pro wrestling current events topics are open for discussion. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in San Antonio, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and Collision taping in Duluth, Georgia, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Dallas. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Crowbar (Christopher Ford) is 50 today.

-Sarah Stock is 45 today. She wrestled as Dark Angel and Sarita and now works behind the scenes in AEW.

-Dalton Castle (Brett Giehl) is 38 today.

-Yvon Cormier died at age 70 after a cancer battle on March 4, 2009.

-Glenn Kulka turned 60 on Sunday.

-PJ Black (Phillip Lloyd) turned 43 on Sunday.

-Ivar (Todd Smith) of the Viking Raiders turned 40 on Sunday. He previously worked as Hanson when the team was billed as War Machine.

-Mandy Leon turned 32 on Sunday.

-Dante Martin turned 23 on Sunday.

-The late Hayabusa (Eiji Ezaki) died at age 47 of a cerebral hemorrhage on March 3, 2016.

-Debra Marshall turned 64 on Saturday.

-The late Mike Von Erich (Mike Adkisson) was born on March 2, 1964. He took his own life at age 23 on April 12, 1987.

-The late Lance Cade (Lance McNaught) was born on March 2, 1981. He died at age 29 on August 12, 2010. His death was ruled as “intoxication from mixed drugs complicating a cardiomyopathy.”