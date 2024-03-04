NXT TV preview: The card for the Roadblock themed episode

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Tony D’Angelo for a shot at the NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver

-“The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin vs. Andre Chase and Duke Hudson for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Joey Gacy vs. Dijak in an Asylum match

Powell’s POV: This episode carries the Roadblock theme. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).