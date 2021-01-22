NBC Sports Network shutting down, potential WWE fallout

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NBC has informed advertisers of their plan to shut down the NBC Sports Network by the end of 2021. According to a Sports Business Journal report, NBC intends to move the NHL, NASCAR, EPL, and additional sports programming to USA Network, which is the home of the weekly WWE Raw and NXT television shows.

Powell’s POV: WWE doesn’t have any actual programming on the NBC Sports Network, but NBC’s plan to move sports programming to USA Network could obviously impact WWE both in terms of preemptions (depending on the terms of their contracts) and even when it comes to future television negotiations. USA signed a five-year deal for Raw that went into effect in October, 2019. WWE did not announce the terms of their NXT deal, which started in September 2019. It’s also worth noting that the NHL’s deal with NBC expires at the end of the current season.