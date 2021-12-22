12/22 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Kyle O’Reilly debuts, Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson rematch set, CM Punk, Sting, and Darby Allin vs. MJF and FTR, Nyla Rose vs. Ruby Soho in a TNT Title tournament semifinal match, Orange Cassidy vs. Adam Cole, Malakai Black vs. Griff Garrison, Wardlow vs. Shawn Dean

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Kyle O’Reilly debuts, Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson rematch set, CM Punk, Sting, and Darby Allin vs. MJF and FTR, Nyla Rose vs. Ruby Soho in a TNT Title tournament semifinal match, Orange Cassidy vs. Adam Cole, Malakai Black vs. Griff Garrison, Wardlow vs. Shawn Dean, and more (29:50)…

Click here for the December 22 AEW Dynamite audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.