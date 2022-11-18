What's happening...

11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 232): Colin McGuire on AEW Full Gear with match predictions, an evaluation of the build, and the current state of the company

November 18, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ProWrestling.net staffer Colin McGuire discussing AEW Full Gear, sharing his match predictions, evaluating the build, and giving his thoughts on the current state of the company, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 232) and guest Colin McGuire.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

