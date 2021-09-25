AEW Dynamite preview: Four matches set for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Miro vs. Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship.

-Jungle Boy vs. Adam Cole.

-Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Dante Martin and Matt Sydal.

-Penelop Ford and The Bunny vs. Tay Conti and Anna Jay.

Powell’s POV: It’s interesting that Cody is working against a pair of babyfaces after he was booed during his match against Malakai Black. Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Rochester, New York at Blue Cross Arena, where AEW will also tape next week’s Rampage. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Dynamite every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members.

