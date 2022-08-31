8/31 AEW Dynamite results: Barnett’s live review of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay and Aussie Open in an AEW Trios Titles tournament semifinal match, Bryan Danielson vs. Jake Hager, Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley promo

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 152)

Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena

Aired live August 31, 2022 on TBS

Jon Moxley’s music hit and he made his way to the ring. Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Taz were on commentary. Moxley carried one Championship to the ring as the now Undisputed AEW World Champion. The announce team speculated about whether CM Punk came back too soon, but praised Moxley for seizing the moment.

Moxley took his sweet time getting into the ring, and the Chicago crowd gave him a bit of a mixed reaction once he grabbed the microphone. Loud CM Punk chants broke out, and Moxley soaked it in for a moment and then smiled. A counter chant of Moxley started. Jon opened his promo by saying that he thinks they are still mopping CM Punk off the mat in Cleveland. Mox then said he one heard Punk styled as the modern 60 minute man, but that turned out to be a load of crap.

He then said that he had 57 minutes left in him last week, and asked Punk “Did you?”

Mox said we learned last week what CM Punk was made of. He claimed CM Punk took his best shots, and realized Mox wasn’t going to stop coming at him, and he looked for a way out. Mox claimed he looked for a way out and claimed his foot hurt so he could fold. He then said champions don’t fold, and he’s sorry that Punk didn’t turn out to be who everyone thought he was. Mox then said that Punk has a fragile ego, fragile body, weak mind, and weak spirit. He said it was a tough business, and it is what it is, and we move on.

After pulling a contract out of his pocket, Moxley said when he says anytime, anywhere he means it. He said it could be anybody, including someone from New Japan. He asked Rocky if he had anybody left. He addressed whoever signed the contract, and said he knows he gives fewer shits than they do. He is the human embodimentof the spirit of professional wrestling with an indomitable will. Moxley said wrestling him could be hazardous to your health, and he said he’d see somebody on Sunday.

Moxley then fired up the crowd to his music, and left the ring. The announce team said it would be a wild ride. Ace Steel picked up the contract and headed to the back, possibly intending to give it to CM Punk. Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida will face Britt Baker and Jami Hayter, plus Jake Hager and Bryan Danielson are up next.

Backstage, Chris Jericho was with Tony Schiavone. He said their match this weekend is a dream match, but a nightmare for Danielson. Jericho said he thought about what Danielson said last week. He thinks the Harts may be impressed by his wrestling skill, but they’d be far more impressed with his career accomplishments. Daniel Garcia approached Jericho and apologized for being immature last week. He pledged his allegiance to the JAS, and said that he knew Jericho would defeat Danielson on Sunday. Jericho accepted his apology, and told Danielson that all is fair in Wrestling and Romance, so he should watch his back.

In the arena, Bryan Danielson made his entrance, followed by Jake Hager with Jericho. Both Regal and Jericho ended up joining on commentary.

1. Bryan Danielson vs. Jake Hager: Both men felt each other out early on. Hager used his power to back Danielson into the corner and land some right hands. He then tossed Jericho over his shoulder and across the ring. Danielson surprised Hager with a guillotine choke, but Hager was able to throw him off. Danielson shoved Hager out of the ring and landed a suicide dive. He then attempted a second apron dive, but Hager caught him and dumped him through the ringside timekeeper’s table.

Hager then picked up Danielson and tossed him into the ring post, and then back into the ring. He then landed some ground and pound forearm shots and punches. Danielson attempted a knee bar, but Hager used his power to prevent any leverage. He then picked up Bryan and landed a spinebuster…[c]

My Take: Moxley delivered a strong promo to open the show. I’m not sure I would have tried to start a mystery plot with the open contract, if you were just going to have Ace Steel grab it 10 seconds later and ruin the suspense. I might have preferred Moxley say all that trash to Punk’s face and get an immediate response. Either way, Moxley did well with the time he had allotted.

Hager continued to dominate throughout the break, and placed Danielson on the top rope. He then landed some punches, but got cocky and taunted the crowd. Danielson recovered enough to land a missile dropkick, and then started his comeback. He landed a series of kicks to the chest, and a final one to the head for a near fall. He then landed some elbows, but Hager used his power to escape and land some more mounted punches.

Danielson reversed into position for a triangle submission, but Hager landed a powerbomb to break free. Hager went for more punches, but Danielson captured one and pulled him into a LeBell Lock. Hager escaped and applied an Ankle Lock briefly, but Bryan escaped and applied the LeBell lock a second time. After a moment, Hager was able to scramble and reach the ropes.

Bryan followed up with some chops in the corner, followed by a running dropkick. He attempted a second one, but Hager caught him with a chokeslam. After some ground reversals, Bryan landed a Busaiku Knee for the win.

Bryan Danielson defeated Jake Hager at 10:51

After the match, Matt Menard and Angelo Parke ran down to wear out Danielson. Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli made the save. Jericho attempted to hit Danielson with the chair, but he was stopped by Daniel Garcia. Danielson took advantage and landed a Busaiku Knee, and gave Garcia a sarcastic thanks as he walked away…[c]

My Take: A solid match, but I think Danielson gave too much to Hager, and the first part of the match dragged on a bit while Hager struggled to generate a reaction with his offense. The final 3-5 minutes were much better. Garcia apologizing to Jericho only to cost him in the end would have been better if it seemed like he was more reluctant to make the apology in the first place.

The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth, Peter Avalon, Cezar Bononi, and JD Drake) were in the ring. They complained about not being booked, and then W. Morrissey made his entrance to interrupt them. He dropped Bononi with a kick, and then delivered chokeslams to Nemeth and JD Drake. There was destruction all around on the Wingmen. Stokely Hathaway walked down to ringside. Peter Avalon got a chokeslam for his trouble as well. After the beatdown, Stokely approached and offered Morrissey one of his business cards, which he accepted. They left together.

Stokely was approached by Schiavone and asked what all the business cards were about, and Stokely told him it was none of his business. Tony said they run a TV Show and it is his business, and Stokely grabbed him by the lapels. Tony called him a “jack off”, and Stokely and Morrissey just walked away.

Backstage, Will Ospreay was approached by Don Callis. He gave Ospreay some backhanded compliments, and reminded him that he was beaten by Omega the last time they had a tag match together, but he’s sure it would be different this time.

Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter made their entrance along with Rebel. They were followed by Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida.

2. Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker: Hayter and Shida started the match and tied up. Hayter was spiked by a head scissors early on in an ugly looking spot. Storm and Shida made rapid tags and isolated the wounded Hayter in their corner. Storm landed a top rope double ax handle from the top. Baker tagged in and used a trip up by Hayter on Storm to take control…[c]

My Take: W. Morrissey is an interesting addition for AEW. I don’t know that they needed to add to an already bloated roster, but in the case of Morrissey he does offer something different than the usual AEW style. We’ll have to see how it pans out with Stokely’s seemingly random faction of misfits.

Storm landed a DDT out of the corner and made a hot tag to Shida. She landed punches in the corner on Hayter, followed by a dropkick. Shida then landed a vertical suplex followed by a Meteora from the second rope for a near fall. Hayter blocked a double suplex attempt, and then suplexed both Shida and Storm in a reversal. Baker tagged in and landed a corkscrew neckbreaker for a close near fall.

Baker got cocky and turned her back on Shida to apply her glove, but got blindsided by dropkick for her trouble. Storm landed a hip attack on Baker, and took Hayter to the floor with a DDT. Shida then landed her Katana Kick for the win.

Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm defeated Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter at 6:53

After the match, we got a video package for Kip Sabian. He explained his master plan that he executed last week when he fooled Pac with a doppelganger. Pac said he had pestered him for the last time. They will have an All Atlantic Championship Match on Sunday at All Out…[c]

My Take: A solid Women’s match. Shida has had the least TV exposure recently, so I wasn’t surprised to see her get a boost with a win here. I still hope they pull the trigger on Toni Storm on Sunday. Putting the title back on Britt Baker would feel like a regression. She’s made no significant changes to her character since the last title reign.

Storm landed a DDT out of the corner and made a hot tag to Shida. She landed punches in the corner on Hayter, followed by a dropkick. Shida then landed a vertical suplex followed by a Meteora from the second rope for a near fall. Hayter blocked a double suplex attempt, and then suplexed both Shida and Storm in a reversal. Baker tagged in and landed a corkscrew neckbreaker for a close near fall.

Baker got cocky and turned her back on Shida to apply her glove, but got blindsided by dropkick for her trouble. Storm landed a hip attack on Baker, and took Hayter to the floor with a DDT. Shida then landed her Katana Kick for the win.

Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm defeated Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter at 6:53

After the match, we got a video package for Kip Sabian. He explained his master plan that he executed last week when he fooled Pac with a doppelganger. Pac said he had pestered him for the last time. They will have an All Atlantic Championship Match on Sunday at All Out…[c]

My Take: A solid Women’s match. Shida has had the least TV exposure recently, so I wasn’t surprised to see her get a boost with a win here. I still hope they pull the trigger on Toni Storm on Sunday. Putting the title back on Britt Baker would feel like a regression. She’s made no significant changes to her character since the last title reign.

A video package with Miro. He ranted about his God conspiring with the Demons in the House of Black. Miro will take on the House of Black with Sting and Darby Allin on Sunday, or at least that’s how it appeared. No official announcement was made.

In the Arena, we got the entrance of CM Punk. He made a slow entrance after his music played for 10 or 15 seconds.

Punk looked dejected and had a microphone. He recalled breaking his foot on June 1st, and that was bad enough, but then he wrestled a match on it and pulverized it. Punk said he had 3 plates and 16 screws in his foot. He said that was 16 more times than some fat guy in the crowd has been screwed in his life. Punk said he probably shouldn’t have said that, and he shouldn’t have done a lot of things, including coming back too early from a very serious injury.

He said he got beat up in Cleveland last week, and then had to drive home with only his thoughts. Punk posed the question if his foot is 100%, and he said yes, he was cleared by his doctors and the X-Rays looked good. He said it’s a new 100%, and he’s not sure if that is good enough. Punk said he came back to wrestling last year because he loved wrestling, but the business doesn’t always love him back.

Punk said he also came back because he loves his fans, and it hurts him to feel like he let everybody down. He pointed out his sister in the front row and broke down a little when he explained that he loved her, but maybe that’s good enough either. Ace Steel walked out and said this is what they talked about him saying backstage. Ace introduced himself as Punk’s trainer from day one, and called Punk his greatest accomplishment. He said they were family, and he didn’t let his family or Chicago down.

Steel gave Punk his own words and told him that it’s not how many times you get knocked down, it’s how many times you get back up. He then slapped Punk across the face and handed him the contract, and told him to sign the contract. Punk snapped out of it and grabbed the microphone. He said he was born with the cord around his neck because they’ve been trying to kill him since day one, but they haven’t found the man to do it yet, and Moxley isn’t that man.

Punk went into the crowd and said Chicago is where the weak are eaten alive. He said Moxley can’t break his bones or drink his blood, because we are Chicago. He then signed the contract and told Moxley he would see him on Sunday.

After the promo, Punk celebrated with the crowd. They went backstage to a video promo between Jungle Boy and Christian with JR between them.

Christian said he was going to embarrass him, and make him a has been at 25 years old. Jungle Boy said his relationship with Christian felt very familiar, and at one time he loved Christian, but he’s not sure if he ever loved him. He questioned whether he ever knew the real Christian. Christian replied that he never wanted to be his father figure, and that this was the real him, and the only reason he’s in AEW is to make money. JB said on Sunday that Christian wouldn’t be facing Jungle Boy, he would be facing a pissed off Jack Perry.



FTR and Wardlow made their entrances in the arena. The team of Wardlow facing Red Jones, Vic Durpi, and Silas Young.

3. FTR and Wardlow vs. Red Jones, Silas Young, and Vic Dupri: The babyface team completely dominated the match. Red Jones made a tag to Vic Durpi, who was immediately caught in a Big Rig, and then powerbombed by Wardlow for the win.

FTR and Wardlow defeated Red Jones, Vic Dupri, and Silas Young at 0:58

After the match, Excalibur was cut off by a commercial…[c]

My Take: I guess Punk lost in dominating fashion last week because he wanted to cut a very Chicago Centric Promo to fire himself up for the PPV? To be clear, both Punk and Ace Steel performed very well, though Steel did drop an accidental F-Bomb that will irritate the network. I’m just left wondering if they couldn’t have told a very similar story with Punk’s foot without giving away the match first, and then cutting a very regionally focused promo to try and sell the PPV.