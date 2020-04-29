4/29 AEW Dynamite TV results: Powell’s live review of Cody vs. Darby Allin and Dustin Rhodes vs. Lance Archer in TNT Title tournament semifinal matches, Best Friends vs. Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian, Brodie Lee vs. Marko Stunt, AEW Champ Jon Moxley’s promo

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 30)

Taped in Norcross, Georgia at One Fall Power Factory

Aired April 29, 2020 on TNT

[Hour One] Dynamite opened with a video that featured Darby Allin and Cody looking back on their draw from the Fyter Fest event and discussing their TNT Title tournament semifinal match. Cody said they can have all the respect in the world for one another, but they will try to take each other’s heads off…

The broadcast team of Tony Schiavone and Chris Jericho checked in and hyped the tournament semifinal matches while the bracket was shown. Jericho said Cody vs. Allin is an example of a match where he wants to see two idiots beat the hell out of each other and eliminate each other from the tournament. They also hyped Jon Moxley’s appearance, another Bubbly Bunch, Shawn Spears in action, and previously advertised matches…

Powell’s POV: You’re stuck with me again. Jake Barnett, who normally reviews Dynamite, needed to swap coverage nights for the next few weeks, so you’ll get me covering Dynamite while Jake takes over Smackdown coverage during that time.

1. Cody (w/Brandi Rhodes) vs. Darby Allin in a TNT Title tournament semifinal match. Shawn Spears was among the small group of wrestlers in the crowd and he glared at Cody during his entrance. There was an early spot at ringside where Allin charged toward Cody, who moved, causing Allin to run into Brandi and knock her down. Cody kicked Allin and then checked on Brandi. Jericho barked that Cody knew his wife was there and called him a despicable human being. Brandi was helped to the back while the match continued in the ring heading into a break. [C]

Allin applied a leg lock, but Cody reached the ropes to break the hold. Allin continued to target the knee of Cody, who rolled to ringside where Britt Baker, who was amongst the groups of wrestlers behind the barricade, hit him with her shoe. Back in the ring, Allin threw a chop at Cody in the corner heading into another round of commercials. [C]



