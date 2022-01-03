What's happening...

AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

January 3, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW taped the following matches on Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Jake Atlas vs. Serpentico.

-JP Harlow vs. Andrade El Idolo.

-Jay Lethal vs. Troy Hollywood.

-Angelica Risk vs. Skye Blue.

-Scorpio Sky vs. Ray Jaz.

-Riho vs. Vanentina Rossi.

-Mike Orlando and Shayne Stetson vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds.

-Megan Bayne vs. Leila Grey.

Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.

