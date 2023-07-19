AEW Dynamite in Boston (reports needed), AEW Collision, AEW Battle of the Belts VII, and AEW Dynamite poll results, Karrion Kross, Jinder Mahal, Randy Rose, Robert Gibson, Mike Modest, Jeremy Borash, Rey Bucanero, Tony Mamaluke, Ho Ho Lun

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden. The show includes the Blood & Guts match. Join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Boston (Friday’s AEW Rampage will also be taped tonight). If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 35 percent of the vote. A finished second with 31 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision received a majority A grade in our post show poll with 56 percent of the vote. B finished second with 19 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade.

-Saturday’s AEW Battle of the Belts VII finished with F as the majority grade. D finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the one-hour quarterly special an D grade for the three lousy finishes.

Birthdays and Notables

-Original Midnight Express member Randy Rose is 67.

-Robert Gibson (Ruben Gibson) of the Rock-n-Roll Express is 65.

-Mike Modest (Michael Cariglio) is 50.

-Jeremy Borash is 49.

-Rey Bucanero (Arturo García Ortiz) is 49.

-Tony Mamaluke (Charles Spencer) is 45.

-Karrion Kross (Kevin Kesar) is 38.

-Jinder Mahal (Yuvraj Singh Dhesi) is 37.

-Ho Ho Lun (Wong Yuk Lun) is 36.