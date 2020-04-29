AEW Dynamite preview: TNT Title semifinal tournament matches and more

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Cody vs. Darby Allin in a TNT Title tournament semifinal match.

-Lance Archer vs. Dustin Rhodes in a TNT Title tournament semifinal match.

-Chuck Taylor and Trent vs. Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian in a no disqualification, no count-out match.

-Brodie Lee vs. Marko Stunt.

-AEW Champion Jon Moxley promo.

Powell’s POV: The show was taped in Norcross, Georgia at One Fall Power Factory. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs tonight on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio review each week.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features the legendary Jim Ross discussing his "Under The Black Hat" autobiography, his relationships with Vince McMahon and Tony Khan, the NFL Draft, Joe Exotic, and much more. Plus, in a special bonus section, Powell reviews Impact Wrestling Rebellion Night One...

