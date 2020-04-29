MLW events to air on InDemand pay-per-view

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Major League Wrestling issued the following press release to announce a distribution partnership with InDemand.

New York – Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced a new distribution partnership with iNDEMAND to distribute a slate of special events starting this May on pay-per-view via iNDEMAND.

“iNDEMAND is a giant in the sports programming space and the perfect partner as the league continues to build its audience and distribution,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer.

Major League Wrestling will present three marquee events in the month of May, including:

May 7th: MLW Battle Riot II. More info

May 14th: MLW Saturday Night Super Fight. More info

May 21st: MLW Opera Cup 2019. More info

All events have a start time of 8:00 pm ET. Additional replays will be available all month.

Learn more about watching MLW on iNDEMAND at: https://www.indemand.com/ where-to-watch/

iNDEMAND is the leading transactional video-on-demand and pay-per-view (PPV) programming distributor, owned by Charter Communications, Comcast Cable, and Cox Communications.

Powell’s POV: Without knowing any terms of the deal, the partnership is a logical one for both sides. It provides another revenue stream for MLW, and it provides InDemand with pay-per-view content. It will be interesting to see if this partnership leads to more live pay-per-views once the world gets back to normal.



