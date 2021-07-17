ROH couple announce their engagement

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
ROH wrestlers Dak Draper and Quinn McKay announced their engagement on Friday via social media.
Powell’s POV: McKay also does a terrific job as a member of the ROH broadcast team as the studio host and backstage interviewer. I had the pleasure of interviewing Dak and Quinn in back to back weeks on the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast a couple months back and enjoyed both conversations. Congratulations to the happy couple.
Congrats @QuinnMcKay & @MileHighMagnum! 💍 https://t.co/iYrzqWZdH5
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 17, 2021
Be the first to comment