ROH couple announce their engagement

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

ROH wrestlers Dak Draper and Quinn McKay announced their engagement on Friday via social media.

Powell’s POV: McKay also does a terrific job as a member of the ROH broadcast team as the studio host and backstage interviewer. I had the pleasure of interviewing Dak and Quinn in back to back weeks on the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast a couple months back and enjoyed both conversations. Congratulations to the happy couple.