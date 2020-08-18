No WWE on FS1, Impact Wrestling on AXS, Impact In 60, AEW Dark, poll results for AEW Dynamite, NXT TV, and WWE Smackdown, Tom Prichard, Chris Cash

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-There is not a classic WWE show on FS1 tonight. The network has MLB coverage.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. Tonight’s episode is night one of Emergence and includes Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace in a 30-minute Ironman match for the Knockouts Championship. John Moore’s review will be available shortly after the conclusion the show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review and the Impact Wrestling Hit List will be available on Wednesday.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs tonight on AXS at 10CT/11ET. This week’s show focuses on the the rivalry and matches involving Kurt Angle and Samoa Joe.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Marq Quen, and Isiah Kassidy vs. Pentagon Jr., Fenix, The Butcher, and The Blade. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

-Friday Night Smackdown on Fox finished with A as the majority grade with 22 percent of the vote. D and F finished tied for second with 21 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a C+ grade (using the empty venue curve for all shows).

-AEW Dynamite produced an B grade from 23 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A and F finished second with 22 percent. I gave the show an C+ grade. There were some segments that really worked, while others felt flat this time around.

-The NXT on USA Network show scored an A grade from the majority of the voters in our post show poll with 33 percent of the vote. B finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the show another B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tom Prichard is 61.

-The late Chris Cash (Christopher Bauman Jr.) was died at age 23 in a motorcycle accident on August 18, 2005.



The Best of The Boom features Eric Bischoff joining Jason Powell in this March 20, 2019 discussion on whether there are similarities between Verne Gagne's booking during the AWA's dying days and Vince McMahon's WWE booking today, AEW, a Turner network shakeup, and more...