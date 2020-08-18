AEW Dark preview: Eleven matches announced for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-Alan “Five” Angels vs. Billy Gunn (w/Austin Gunn).

-Lance Archer (w/Jake Roberts) vs. Jon Cruz and Jessy Sorensen.

-Colt Cabana, Alex “Three” Silver, and Alex “Four” Reynolds vs. D3, Ryzin, and Faboo Andre.

-Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela vs. Shawn Dean and Frank Stone.

-Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard) vs. Will Hobbs.

-Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) vs. Michael Nakazawa.

-Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Marq Quen, and Isiah Kassidy vs. Pentagon Jr., Fenix, The Butcher, and The Blade.

-Red Velvet vs. Abadon.

-Ricky Starks vs. Lee Johnson.

-Baron Black and Tony Donati vs. Santana and Ortiz.

-“The Hybrid 2” Angelico and Jack Evans vs. “The Initiative” Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon (w/Leva Bates).

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.



