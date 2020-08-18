Impact Wrestling TV preview: Emergence Night One lineup

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches for tonight’s Emergence themed edition of their weekly television show.

-“The Motor City Machine Guns” Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley vs. “The North” Josh Alexander and Ethan Page for the Impact Tag Titles.

-“The Good Brothers” Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton.

-Chris Bey vs. TJP vs. Rohit Raju in a Triple Threat for the X Division Championship.

-Moose vs. Trey Miguel for the TNA Championship.

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Kylie Rae (at Wrestle House).

Powell’s POV: Impact is already advertising Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace in a 30-minute Ironman match for the Knockouts Championship, and Eddie Edwards defending the Impact World Championship in an open challenge for next week’s Emergence Night Two. Impact Wrestling airs Tuesdays at 9CT/10ET. John Moore’s reviews are available shortly after the show, and my audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members on Wednesdays.



The Best of The Boom features Eric Bischoff joining Jason Powell in this March 20, 2019 discussion on whether there are similarities between Verne Gagne's booking during the AWA's dying days and Vince McMahon's WWE booking today, AEW, a Turner network shakeup, and more...