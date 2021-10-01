10/01 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: WWE Draft night one, Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks, Brock Lesnar confronts Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins visits Edge’s home, Kevin Owens vs. Happy Corbin, New Day and Street Profits vs. Otis, Chad Gable, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: WWE Draft night one, Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks, Brock Lesnar confronts Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins visits Edge’s home, Kevin Owens vs. Happy Corbin, New Day and Street Profits vs. Otis, Chad Gable, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode, and more (30:53)…

