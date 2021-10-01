What's happening...

10/01 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: WWE Draft night one, Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks, Brock Lesnar confronts Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins visits Edge’s home, Kevin Owens vs. Happy Corbin, New Day and Street Profits vs. Otis, Chad Gable, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode

October 1, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: WWE Draft night one, Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks, Brock Lesnar confronts Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins visits Edge’s home, Kevin Owens vs. Happy Corbin, New Day and Street Profits vs. Otis, Chad Gable, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode, and more (30:53)…

Click here for the October 1 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

