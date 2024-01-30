WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for the Royal Rumble fallout show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Royal Rumble winner Bayley announces which champion she will challenge at WrestleMania

-U.S. Champion Logan Paul appears

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Birmingham, Alabama at Legacy Arena.