Kairi Sane delivers farewell message to WWE

July 27, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Kairi Sane issued the following tweets on Monday night after what is scheduled to be her final appearance for WWE aired on Monday’s Raw.

Powell’s POV: Sane was written out of the storylines when she was attacked by Bayley during Raw. Sane is reportedly planning to move back to Japan. Here’s wishing her all the best.


