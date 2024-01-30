WWE Raw preview: The card for Monday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.
-“The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
Raw will be held in St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center.
