NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s Vengeance Day go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Ilja Dragunov and Trick Williams meet face to face before their NXT Championship match at NXT Vengeance Day
-Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament semifinal match
-Noam Dar vs. Von Wagner for the NXT Heritage Cup
-Elektra Lopez vs. Lola Vice
-Andre Chase addresses the Chase U students
Powell’s POV: This is the go-home show for the NXT Vengeance Day premium live event that will be held on Sunday in Clarksville, Tennessee at F&M Bank Arena. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
