AEW Collision rating opposite the Royal Rumble

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 300,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous week’s Collision drew 441,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating in the key demo while running opposite an NFL playoff game that delivered a whopping 37.5 million viewers for Fox. Saturday’s Collision will finally avoid football and WWE competition.