Beyond Wrestling “Lights…Camera…Wrestling” results: Vetter’s review of Josh Alexander vs. TJ Crawford, Miracle Generation vs Shook Crew for the IWTV Tag Team Titles, Richard Holliday vs. Marcus Mathers

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Beyond Wrestling “Lights…Camera…Wrestling”

January 28, 2024 in Worcester, Massachusetts at White Eagle

This is an all-star show with Josh Alexander, Mike Santana, and the best of the Northeast indy scene. Attendance is maybe 150; it is defintely smaller than Thursday’s Wrestling Open crowd. Paul Crockett and Denver Colorado provided commentary; they noted that there is a winter storm outside and they thanked the fans who made it. Ten matches were announced in advance, and every match occurred, so the weather didn’t stop them from making it.

1. Brad Hollister defeated Alec Price at 13:55. This is a non-title match. Price wrestled in Florida on Friday for GCW. Hollister missed a couple weeks after needing dental surgery from a superkick to the jaw; he showed off his Wrestling Open title, and Price shouted that Brad’s lucky the title isn’t on the line. Standing switches to open. Price hit a crossbody block. Brad hit a clothesline at 3:00. Price hit some jumps on the top rope but Brad yanked him to the mat. Brad hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. He hit a shoulder tackle that flipped Price, and he remained in control. Price fired back with a half-nelson suplex at 6:30. Price nailed a top-rope flying leg lariat for a nearfall. Price nailed a dive to the floor at 8:00.

In the ring, Price hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall. He hit his kneestrikes in the corner. He came off the ropes, but Brad caught him with a European Uppercut. Brad hit a modified Muscle Buster for a believable nearfall at 9:30. Price hit some forearm strikes, then a pop-up dropkick. They traded punches until both were winded. Brad hit a headbutt; Price hit a spin kick, then a Rebound Lariat. Price went for the Surprise Kick but Hollister avoided it and hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 12:00. Price nailed a Frankensteiner, then his running kneestrikes in the corner. Hollister hit a twisting Jackhammer for the clean pin. That was really good and easily could have headlined most shows here.

* Hollister got on the mic and declared he’s the best in Beyond Wrestling and the greatest champion to ever be in the White Eagle. Some unknown music hit and out came Aaron Rourke, looking as flamboyant as ever. They jawed for a bit, until Rourke finally challenged him to a match in February.

2. Gabby Forza defeated Zayda Steel at 6:58. Again, Gabby has the strength of a Rachael Ellering or Dani Luna. Zayda attacked from behind. Gabby hip-tossed her across the ring and quickly took charge. She hit a Guerrilla Press, then a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall at 1:30. Zayda hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall, then a stiff kick to the spine. She stomped on Gabby and stood on her back, and kept her grounded. Zayda hit a Code Red for a nearfall at 4:30.

Zayda tied her up in a mid-ring Octopus. Gabby hit a sideslam to escape. Zayda applied a crossarm breaker but Gabby turned it into a powerbomb, and they were both down. Zayda hit some forearm strikes that had little impact. Gabby hit a release German Suplex, tossing Zayda across the ring. She hit a hard spear for the pin! Good match. Gabby is still so new but that strength is so impressive.

3. Gal defeated AJZ at 8:20. I haven’t seen AJZ before; he looks like a mix of today’s Tyler Bate and a young Jerry Lynn and he’s got a great physique. Gal is slender with zero percent body fat. An intense lockup to open; Gal is slightly taller but with his muscle mass, I assume AJZ has the weight advantage. Gal hit a dropkick and a running Bulldog Powerslam. AJZ hit a second-rope superplex for a nearfall at 2:30. He hit an Irish Whip into the corner and Gal sold a back injury. AJZ bit Gal’s forehead, and he began working over the left arm.

Gal hit a suplex at 5:30, then a spear into the corner. They fought on the apron and Gal clotheslined him back into the ring. AJZ hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall at 7:00. Gal hit a top-rope missile dropkick. Gal hit a swinging sideslam for the pin. That was good stuff. I came away highly impressed with AJZ in my first time seeing him.

4. Channing Thomas, Ted Goodz, and Little Mean Kathleen (w/Sidney Bakabella) defeated Love Doug, Notorious Mimi, and Allie Katch at 8:38. Kathleen is still wearing her wedding dress, even though the wedding happened in August. Goodz is so muscular and thick, it’s absurd to think either female opponent can stand toe-to-toe with him. The babyfaces ran into the ring and attacked the heels. Goodz easily picked up Mimi and speared her in the corner. He suplexed her and got a nearfall. The guys held Mimi upside down, allowing LMK to dropkick her at 3:30. Mimi is in all-black today in what seems like more of a sports bra and she is looking like Marina Shafir. Doug made the hot tag and hit a double springboard clothesline, then a double-back-elbow on the men.

Doug hit a Sliced Bread on Channing. Channing hit a head-capture suplex on Doug, then an enzuigiri on Allie. Allie fired back with a tornado DDT. LMK entered and hit a Lungblower on Mimi at 6:30. Doug stood opposite LMK (his former fiance!) and couldn’t hit her. Bakabella hit Doug from behind. Allie hit a bodyslam on Kathleen. LMK went for a tornado DDT but Mimi blocked it. Sidney punched Mimi! It allowed LMK to hit a tornado bulldog on Mimi for the pin. The heels kept stomping on Doug after the bell. Entertaining enough. Bakabella threw a chair at Allie’s head, which she no-sold. Allie then speared Bakabella through a door in the corner.

5. Matt Makowski defeated Ichiban at 9:11. Shoot-figher Makowski returned last year from an ACL injury and he’s really talented. Ichiban is popular but is suddenly on an unexpected losing streak here. Quick mat reversals to open. Ichiban hit some deep armdrags. He hit his series of punches in the corner with fans chanting “one!” with each blow. Matt kicked out the left elbow and Ichiban writhed in pain on the mat. Makowski began tying up Ichiban’s left arm on the mat. Ichiban went for a handspring move at 5:30 but his elbow gave out, and Matt went back to his armbars. He applied a head-scissors lock.

Matt hit some roundhouse kicks to the chest. Ichiban hit a buzzsaw kick to the head and a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall at 8:00. Matt hit a second-rope superplex, then a flipping powerbomb. He re-applied a crossarm breaker, and Ichiban tapped out! Ichiban’s losing streak here continues, and another strong showing for Makowski.

* Tyree Taylor walked out for his next match, and he whispered in Ichiban’s ear as they passed each other. Interesting, as Tyree and the “Church of Greatness” have been trying to recruit Ichiban in recent weeks.

6. Mike Santana defeated Tyree Taylor at 13:36. A nice pop for Santana. Again, Tyree is Shane Taylor-meets-Willie Mack and he’s much bigger than AEW’s Santana. They immediately traded slaps to the face, then some hard forearm shots. Santana ripped off his bandana, showing he’s agitated already. He hit a huracanrana. Santana hit a stiff kick to the spine at 3:00. Tyree grounded Santana and stomped on him. He went for a nearfall at 5:30 but Santana quickly got a foot on the ropes. Tyree hit a hard uranage for a nearfall.

Tyree tied up Santana on the mat. Santana hit a clothesline in the corner at 7:30. Tyree hit a second-rope flying forearm for a nearfall. Santana hit a stunner and they were both down at 9:00. Santana hit an enzuigiri and a Mafia Kick. He got the big Tyree up and hit a Death Valley Driver for a believable nearfall. Tyree hit a running Penalty Kick for a nearfall, then a twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall at 12:00. Tyree missed a top-rope twisting senton. Santana nailed a discus lariat and a cannonball in the corner. He hit a Burning Hammer for the pin. That was really good, and Tyree looked really good in a loss here.

* Another video package aired highlighting the Brad Hollister-Jermaine Marbury match this Thursday at Wrestling Open.

* Dezmond Cole hit the ring in his street clothes, but he doesn’t have a match on tonight’s show. He challenged Lio Rush to a match on Feb. 25!

7. Ray Jaz and “Swipe Right” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes defeated Matt Quay and “Post Game” Mike Walker and Vinny Talotta at 9:56. Quay’s team had a head-turning showing during the Wrestival over New Year’s weekend so I’m glad to see them back. Quay has Sami Zayn-like reddish hair with a big mullet. Talotta has short dark hair and Walker is shorter and blond. These are both essentially heel teams. Quay and Jaz opened but were reluctant to tie up. Vinny slammed teammate Walker onto Smokes, and they worked Ricky over in their corner. Unsurprisingly, the crowd is quiet and not cheering for either heel team.

Baylor got in but Quays team began working him over, too. Quay finally got pushed into Jaz’ corner at 5:00 and they began working over Quay. Vinny speared Swipe Right into a corner at 8:00. Vinny hit a swinging uranage for a nearfall. Quay hit a springboard double clothesline. Baylor hit his own swinging uranage. Jaz nailed a top-rope elbow drop for the pin. A good match but there is just no reason for a heel-heel matchup as the fans truly had no one to root for. That said, I love Swipe Right as a tag team.

8. Janai Kai defeated Kennedi Copeland via ref stoppage at 8:51. Kennedi recently had an AEW match, where she was wryly renamed as Kennedi Hardcastle. Basic action early on. Kennedi hit a senton at 2:00. Janai hit a snap suplex for a nearfall and some playful slaps to the head, then some stiff kicks to the spine for a nearfall at 4:30. Kennedi hit a second-rope crossbody block and some clotheslines. Kennedi went for a Kamigoye kneestrike but Janai blocked it, and Kai hit a snap suplex. They traded rollups. Janai hit a superkick and a Helluva Kick, then a buzzsaw kick and a penalty kick. The referee checked on Kennedi and determined she was knocked out. (This doesn’t appear to be a legit KO.)

9. Marcus Mathers defeated Richard Holliday at 00:48. I’m a big fan of both guys, who are now both making headway in MLW TV as well. Standing switches to open, as the commentators stressed that Marcus needs a win. Mathers hit a springboard crossbody for the pin. Everyone was shocked, including Holliday! Holliday argued with the female ref, saying he kicked out. Holliday got on the mic and admitted he lost. He asked Mathers to make this a two out of three falls match. Mathers agreed so we’re re-starting.

9B. Marcus Mathers defeated Richard Holliday via DQ at 6:50. Mathers hit a shotgun dropkick. Holliday hit a backbreaker over his knee at 1:00. He hit some chops in the corner. Mathers hit a Helluva Kick and a buzzsaw kick for a nearfall. Holliday hit a stunner for a believable nearfall at 3:00. Holliday hit a standing powerbomb. Mathers avoided a Death Valley Driver, but Holliday hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall. Mathers hit a second-rope stunner, then a brainbuster for a nearfall at 5:30. They traded kicks. Holliday intentionally hit a low blow kick in front of the referee, and Marcus collapsed in pain. The female ref called for the bell. Richard grabbed her by the hair and the crowd loudly booed. Richard stomped on Marcus some more. Richard hit yet another low blow kick. I liked the way this developed.

* Holliday got on the mic and said, “This nice guy shit just doesn’t work for me anymore.” Mathers grabbed the mic and said this outcome doesn’t work for him either. Marcus challenged him to a no holds barred match on Feb. 25, and Holliday accepted.

10. “Miracle Generation” Kylon King and Dustin Waller defeated “Shook Crew” Bobby Orlando and Bryce Donovan to retain the IWTV Tag Team Titles at 11:37. This is the 32nd title defense in a 336-day reign for the MG. Orlando is the Colt Cabana-style dork with his stuffed goat. He opened against Kylon. Bryce tossed Waller into his corner and the Shook Crew began working him over. Kylon hit a senton on Orlando for a nearfall at 4:00. Kylon hit a Spinebuster for a nearfall, and he switched to a Boston Crab. Bryce made the hot tag at 6:30 and he hit a double Stinger Splash, then a fallaway slam on Waller and a Black Hole Slam on Kylon.

Bryce hit a dropkick into the corner. Waller hit a springboard dropkick on Donovan for a nearfall at 8:30. Waller hit a Lethal Injection and Kylon immediately hit a German Suplex with a bridge for a believable nearfall. The MG hit stereo kicks in the corner on Bryce. Kylon hit a top-rope superplex, but Waller missed the Mamba Splash! Orlando hit an elbow drop for a believable nearfall. Orlando hit a stunner. Kylon hit a Dragon Suplex on Orlando. The ref got bumped. Bryce hit a superkick on Kylon, and Bryce grabbed a title belt. Paul Crockett was shocked Bryce would grab one, but he eventually set it down rather than using it. However, Kylon immediately got a rollup with a jackknife cover for the clean pin! Bryce looked despondent after the loss and he gave the MG a middle finger.

11. Josh Alexander defeated TJ Crawford at 16:48. This is apparently a rematch from 2019 and TJ has been waiting for this opportunity. TJ had a long loaf of bread; that would matter later. They tied up but TJ rolled to the floor to regroup. Josh hit a Mafia Kick and the crowd chanted “Walking Weapon!” Josh hit a backbreaker over his knee at 3:00. TJ took control and kept Josh grounded. They traded forearm strikes. Josh hit a Northern Lights suplex for a nearfall at 6:30. Crawford hit a twisting slam for a nearfall. Josh hit a fisherman’s suplex and they were both down.

Josh hit a big backbody drop at 8:30, then three German Suplexes for a nearfall. Josh switched to an anklelock but TJ escaped. TJ hit a springboard stunner and a running Penalty Kick for a nearfall, and they were both down again. TJ applied a rear-naked choke, but Josh leapt backward to make it a senton. Josh again went to an anklelock. He hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 12:00. Josh went for the C4 Spike but TJ escaped and hit an enzuigiri, then a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall, and they were both down again. They got up and traded forearm strikes. TJ accidentally hit a spin kick to the ref’s head at 15:30!

Josh again applied an anklelock but TJ grabbed the loaf of bread and struck Josh in the head with it! It turned out there was a lead pipe inside the bread! He made a cover for the visual pin but we had no ref. TJ got a chair but he swung wildly and missed. Ryan Clancy jumped in the ring and hit a dropkick on TJ! Josh hit the C4 Spike piledriver as Clancy woke up the ref, who counted the pinfall. A good match and it gives TJ an ‘out’ for losing.

Final Thoughts: As expected, a very good main event with the winner never in doubt, and it earns best match. The show-opening Hollister-Price takes second place, with Santana-Tyree good for third. This definitely was a showcase of the best of the best of the Northeast indy scene. I would recommend avoiding that heel-heel matchup like in the six-man tag again. Lots to like here overall.