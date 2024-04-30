NXT TV preview: The card for tonight’s Spring Breakin’ Night Two

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-New NXT Champion Trick Williams appears
-Oba Femi vs. Ivar for the NXT North American Championship
-Axiom and Nathan Frazer vs. “AOP” Akam and Rezar for the NXT Tag Team Titles
-Lola Vice vs. Natalya in an NXT Underground match
-Thea Hail vs. Jacy Jayne
-Ridge Holland vs. Shawn Spears
