NXT Takeover Vengeance Day lineup: Five matches set for the Sunday’s event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Takeover Vengeance Day event that will be held on Sunday in Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center.

-Finn Balor vs. Pete Dunne for the NXT Championship.

-Johnny Gargano vs. Kushida for the NXT North American Championship.

-Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Martinez in a Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez face the semifinal winners in the finals of the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Classic Tag Team tournament.

-The finals of the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

Powell’s POV: It looks like another terrific Takeover even on paper. Kai and Gonzalez will face the winners of Wednesday’s Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell semifinal match. The men’s semifinals will also play out next week and feature Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans, and MSK vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. Join us for live coverage of NXT Takeover Vengeance Day on Sunday night. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive same night audio review.