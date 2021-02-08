Impact Wrestling No Surrender lineup: The card for Saturday’s Impact Plus show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for Saturday’s Impact Wrestling No Surrender event.
-Rich Swann vs. Tommy Dreamer for the Impact World Championship.
-“The Good Brothers” Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isaiah Kassidy for the Impact Tag Titles.
-TJP vs. Rohit Raju for the X Division Title.
-Hernandez and Brian Myers vs. Eddie Edwards and Matt Cardona.
-Daivari vs. Suicide vs. Willie Mac vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Chris Bey vs. Josh Alexander vs. Blake Christian in a Triple Threat Revolver Match for a future shot at the X Division Title.
Powell’s POV: The Triple Threat Revolver Match will start as a Triple Threat match. When someone is eliminated, another entrant will join and the match will continue until there is a single winner. No Surrender will stream Saturday on Impact Plus.
