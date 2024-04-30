WWE Raw preview: The WWE Backlash France fallout edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.
-WWE Backlash France fallout
-The Raw and Smackdown rosters lock coming out of the WWE Draft
Monday's Raw will be held in Hartford, Connecticut at XL Center.
