WWE Raw preview: The WWE Backlash France fallout edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-WWE Backlash France fallout

-The Raw and Smackdown rosters lock coming out of the WWE Draft

Powell’s POV: Monday’s Raw will be held in Hartford, Connecticut at XL Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.