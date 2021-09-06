WWE Raw preview: Five matches set for the Labor Day edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.
-Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship.
-Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Erik and Ivar vs. AJ Styles and Omos vs. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik vs. Mace and T-Bar vs. Mustafa Ali and Mansoor vs. Jinder Mahal and Veer in a Tag Team Turmoil match for a future show at the Raw Tag Titles.
-Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for a shot at the U.S. Championship at Extreme Rules.
-WWE Women’s Tag Champions Natalya and Tamina vs. Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH in a non-title match.
-Reggie vs. Akira Tozawa for the WWE 24/7 Championship.
Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Miami, Florida at FTX Arena. Join me for my live review at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.
Be the first to comment