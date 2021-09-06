WWE Raw preview: Five matches set for the Labor Day edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Erik and Ivar vs. AJ Styles and Omos vs. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik vs. Mace and T-Bar vs. Mustafa Ali and Mansoor vs. Jinder Mahal and Veer in a Tag Team Turmoil match for a future show at the Raw Tag Titles.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for a shot at the U.S. Championship at Extreme Rules.

-WWE Women’s Tag Champions Natalya and Tamina vs. Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH in a non-title match.

-Reggie vs. Akira Tozawa for the WWE 24/7 Championship.

Raw will be live from Miami, Florida at FTX Arena.