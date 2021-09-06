AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW taped the following matches last week in Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
-Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, and Darby Allin vs. Luther, Serpentico, and RSP.
-JD Drake vs. Dante Martin.
-Skye Blue vs. Riho.
-Blair Onyx vs. Kiera Hogan.
-Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon vs. Bear Country.
Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the Elevation broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.
Be the first to comment