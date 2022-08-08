AEW Rampage rating and viewership for the live show with Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Mance Warner in an eliminator match

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 468,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 375,000 viewership count from the previous week.

Powell’s POV: A nice bounce back week from last week’s lousy numbers. Rampage finished fifth in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.11 rating in the same demo. The AEW Battle of the Belts 3 numbers should be available on Tuesday morning. Rampage premiered on August 13, 2021, so we will start running the “one year ago” comparisons next week.