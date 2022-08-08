John Laurinaitis fired by WWE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

John Laurinaitis has been fired by WWE. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that the move was officially made within the last week or so.

Powell’s POV: Laurinaitis had been on administrative leave from his position as the head of talent relations. Bruce Prichard took over the position on an interim basis shortly after Laurinaitis’s name was mentioned in the Wall Street Journal story regarding the WWE Board of Directors investigating claims of misconduct by Vince McMahon. The firing of Laurinaitis should not surprise anyone given that Paul Levesque was named the new head of relations on July 22.