WWE Smackdown on Fox rating and viewership for the SummerSlam fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.093 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 2.193 million viewership count from the previous episode.
Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished first in the Friday broadcast network battle with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from to the previous episode’s 0.52 rating in the same demo. The August 8, 2021 edition of Smackdown produced 2.169 million viewers while running opposite the Tokyo Olympics.
The post SummerSlam and post Vince bump lasted all of one episode of Raw.
Such harsh criticism you have for the World Sports Entertainment federation. The blistering commentary is saved for AEW. The wrestling organization that you loathe so much that you never miss a minute of it.