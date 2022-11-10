What's happening...

Impact Wrestling coverage, MLW Fusion season premiere, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Bob Orton Jr., Ryback, Cassie Lee, Josh Barnett, Katie Lea Burchill

November 10, 2022

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel in a semifinal tournament match for the vacant X Division Title. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as our my Impact Hit Lists and my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The MLW Fusion season premiere streams tonight at 7CT/8ET on Pro Wrestling TV.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 44 percent of the vote. A finished second with 42 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 31 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bob Orton Jr. is 72.

-Josh Barnett is 45. Dot Net staffer Jake Barnett would kick his ass! It’s a joke. I figured I better clarify before Jake kicks my ass.

-Katarina Waters, who played Katie Lea Burchill in WWE, Winter in Impact, and The Temptress in WOW, is 42.

-Ryback (Ryan Reeves) is 41.

-Dave Crist is 40.

-Cassie Lee (Cassie McIntosh) is 30. She worked as Peyton Royce in WWE.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.