11/09 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara in a best of three falls match, Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page in a first-round eliminator tournament match, The Acclaimed and FTR vs. Swerve Strickland, Keith Lee, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn, Skye Blue vs. Jamie Hayter

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara in a best of three falls match, Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page in a first-round eliminator tournament match, The Acclaimed and FTR vs. Swerve Strickland, Keith Lee, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn, Skye Blue vs. Jamie Hayter, and more (35:55)…

Click here for the November 9 AEW Dynamite audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.