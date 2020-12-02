AEW Dynamite preview: AEW World Championship match headlines tonight’s “Winter Is Coming” edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship.

-The Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal (Entrants shown on the graphic: MJF, Wardlow, Miro, Kip Sabian, Orange Cassidy, Shawn Spears, Scorpio Sky, Matt Sydal, Marq Quen, Isiah Kassidy, Matt Hardy, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Sammy Guevara, Hangman Page).

-Chris Jericho vs. Frankie Kazarian.

-Darby Allin and Cody Rhodes vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks.

-Britt Baker vs. Leyla Hirsch.

Powell’s POV: This looks like a top notch edition on paper and the AEW Championship match is must see. AEW Dynamite will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite every Wednesday night at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.