AEW Dynamite host venue parking lot to be used as a coronavirus testing center

CategoriesAEW News NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The parking lot of TIAA Bank Stadium will be used as a mobile testing center for the coronavirus in Jacksonville, Florida. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced that health experts intend to test over 1,000 people per day by the end of the week. Read more at WOKV.com.

Powell’s POV: AEW is holding Dynamite at Daily’s Place, which is attached to the stadium. I’m not sure if this really changes anything for AEW given that it’s presumably a large parking lot and the testing is being done on a mobile basis, but it is an interesting development nonetheless.



The new Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting for a Dot Net Weekly combo show regarding the coronavirus outbreak creating uncertainty regarding WrestleMania and most pro wrestling events, plus Rob Gronkowski signs with WWE, NXT and AEW Dynamite thoughts, and more...

