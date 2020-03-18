Cauliflower Alley Club reunion postponed, new dates announced

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Cauliflower Alley Club announced the postponement of its 55th annual reunion that was scheduled to be held April 27-29. The CAC reunion is now scheduled to be held September 21-23 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Gold Coast Hotel & Casino. For more information, visit Caulifloweralleyclub.org.

Powell’s POV: Here’s hoping that the coronavirus situation improves enough that the new dates will stick.

https://t.co/nLViMtEDU6 the new dates for the CAC 2020 Reunion will be Sept 21st to 23rd — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) March 18, 2020



