ROH media call report: Tony Khan takes questions from the pro wrestling media and promotes Friday’s ROH Final Battle

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President and ROH owner Tony Khan spoke with the pro wresting media on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 to promote Friday’s ROH Final Battle on HonorClub. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

-A caller asked about the possibility of the ROH Tag Team Titles being vacated given that MJF and Adam Cole both nursing injuries. Khan said it was possible, but he did not commit.

-Khan was asked about doing more with AEW and ROH in a bundle type of deal. Khan said it’s possible and he had a good conversation with Warner Bros. Discovery recently. He also said there’s a lot of interest in the ROH media rights. Khan touted the ROH library in addition to the library that AEW has built. Khan said he acquired ROH and the library for what he considers to be “a very good value.”

-Khan was asked about rumors that The CW was interested in the ROH media rights at one time and whether he prefers to shop the AEW and ROH separately or together. Khan said it’s a value to them to have the library and pay-per-view shows. He said they’ve held some of ROH’s best events since he acquired the company. He said ROH had some of the greatest wrestlers in thew world and many of them are in AEW. He said he thinks it would be a value to have AEW and ROH media rights. He said they’ve had a lot of interested parties in the television rights. Khan said CW executive Dennis Miller did visit at an AEW show at the LA Forum. Khan said the timing wasn’t great on his side, but he feels ROH will add great value going forward. Khan spoke about the great matches that ROH has provided and touted the Briscoes vs. FTR trilogy.

-Khan was asked about the Athena and Billie Starkz saga and the involvement of Lexi Nair. Khans said it’s been a tremendous process. He said he’s visited with Athena and Starkz every week since Forbidden Door. Khan raved about working with all parties involved.

-I noted that Khan previously said he didn’t view ROH as a developmental brand and he pointed to the stars who held the titles. I pointed out that Eddie Kingston and Samoa Joe forfeited their titles and the Young Bucks and Hangman Page lost the six-man tag titles, which left me curious if his vision for the brand had changed. Khan said it has not. He said ROH will have a great world champion coming out of the Continental Classic in the form of the new Triple Crown Championship. He also pointed to Athena holding the ROH Women’s Championship.