03/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 102): Brian Fritz on WrestleMania 36, WWE television from the empty WWE Performance Center, his travel woes, NFL free agency, and more

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brian Fritz of Sporting News and Between The Ropes on WrestleMania 36, WWE television from the empty WWE Performance Center, his own travel woes, NFL free agency, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 102) and guest Brian Fritz.

